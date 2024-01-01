AI Platform
AI Platform Sentient Secures USD 85 Mn Funding Led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund
The raised funds will support the hiring of engineers and the development of Sentient's open AI platform.
Ola Launches Krutrim Cloud to Provide Access to AI Computing Infrastructure
With a made-in-India twist, Ola's Krutrim aims to take on AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini AI, focusing on developers.
AI platform SiftHub Secures USD 5.5 Mn Led by Matrix Partners India and Blume Ventures
The majority of the funding will be used by the US-based AI platform for early go-to-market (GTM) motion and product development.
AI Platform RapidCanvas Secures USD 7.5 Mn Funding Led by Accel
With the raised funds, RapidCanvas aims to fuel both customer acquisition through go-to-market and commercial team expansion and customer retention through R&D investments.