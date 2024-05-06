📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Ola Launches AI Platform Krutrim to Provide Access to AI Computing Infrastructure With a made-in-India twist, Ola's Krutrim aims to take on AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini AI, focusing on developers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal/LinkedIn

With the introduction of its cloud platform, Krutrim Cloud, Indian ride-hailing giant Ola is attempting to enter the artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Developers will have access to open-source models, foundational models from Krutrim, and AI computing infrastructure through the cloud platform.

The company said in a statement that the Krutrim AI assistant app, built on the company's own large-language model (LLM), will simplify leveraging the power of AI for everyone.

At a recent event, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that Krutrim Cloud will not only compete with global tech giants like Google and Microsoft but surpass them in building energy-efficient data centres and offering the most affordable cloud services for AI development.

Aggarwal brought attention to the astronomical costs of cloud services that developers are now dealing with, particularly those in India. Krutrim Cloud wants to bridge this gap by offering a cost-effective solution.

This focus on accessibility extends to language. Ola claims Krutrim Cloud's AI assistant is built on a massive dataset with a strong representation of Indic languages. Currently understanding and responding intelligently in over 10 Indian languages, Krutrim Cloud plans to expand its capabilities to encompass all 22 official languages.

Language is also a part of this accessibility concern. According to Ola, the AI assistant of Krutrim Cloud is based on a sizable dataset that has a good representation of Indic languages. Currently understanding and responding intelligently in over 10 Indian languages, Krutrim Cloud intends to expand its capabilities to encompass all 22 official languages.

According to the company, it also intends to release pre-tuned LLM agents, speech, and picture understanding and generation models.

In January of this year, the AI startup became the first and fastest unicorn in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Feed Your Company Spirit with This $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card That's Only $35

Use it at thousands of restaurants around the U.S.

By Entrepreneur Store
Devices

Keep the Office Cool This Summer with $10 Off a Klima Thermostat

The Klima Smart Thermostat can turn your existing mini split, heat pump, or AC into a smart unit.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

Clinton Sparks Podcast: Founder of Chuck E. Cheese, Atari Discusses Innovation and His Advice to Young People

This podcast is a fun, entertaining and informative show that will teach you how to succeed and achieve your goals with practical advice and actionable steps given through compelling stories and conversations with Clinton and his guests.

By Clinton Sparks
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Growing a Business

The Importance of Communication

According to Megan and Tom Gibbings, communication is the most important component of their successful veterinary practice. They've found it's what sets them apart, and when there's been a challenge or a sticking point, it boils down to a lapse or failure in communication.

By Emily Washcovick
Growing a Business

10 Founders On the 'Aha' Moments That Unlocked Massive Growth: 'It Felt Like a Secret Hidden In Plain Sight'

New companies rarely get off the ground without some roadblocks, setbacks, and unforeseen decisions. Here, 10 founders describe the pivots that catapulted their profitability.

By Rachel Davies