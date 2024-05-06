With a made-in-India twist, Ola's Krutrim aims to take on AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini AI, focusing on developers.

With the introduction of its cloud platform, Krutrim Cloud, Indian ride-hailing giant Ola is attempting to enter the artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Developers will have access to open-source models, foundational models from Krutrim, and AI computing infrastructure through the cloud platform.

The company said in a statement that the Krutrim AI assistant app, built on the company's own large-language model (LLM), will simplify leveraging the power of AI for everyone.

At a recent event, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that Krutrim Cloud will not only compete with global tech giants like Google and Microsoft but surpass them in building energy-efficient data centres and offering the most affordable cloud services for AI development.

Aggarwal brought attention to the astronomical costs of cloud services that developers are now dealing with, particularly those in India. Krutrim Cloud wants to bridge this gap by offering a cost-effective solution.

This focus on accessibility extends to language. Ola claims Krutrim Cloud's AI assistant is built on a massive dataset with a strong representation of Indic languages. Currently understanding and responding intelligently in over 10 Indian languages, Krutrim Cloud plans to expand its capabilities to encompass all 22 official languages.

According to the company, it also intends to release pre-tuned LLM agents, speech, and picture understanding and generation models.

In January of this year, the AI startup became the first and fastest unicorn in India.