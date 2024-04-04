The majority of the funding will be used by the US-based AI platform for early go-to-market (GTM) motion and product development.

The AI-powered sales platform SiftHub has announced the raising of USD 5.5 million in a seed round led by Matrix Partners India and Blume Ventures with participation from Neon Fund.

Harshil and Shashank (Founders of RazorPay), Arvind Parthiban (Founder of SuperOps), Manish Jindal (ex-GM at Cloudflare), Andrew Johnston (Head of Sales at Superhuman), and several other angel investors also participated in this round.

Manisha Raisinghani, Founder of SiftHub, said, "By integrating GenAI with advanced workflow automation and collaborative capabilities, we're providing an end-to-end solution for our users. From the moment the first information request is received to the closure of each sale with satisfactory responses, SiftHub will remain a trusted partner for sales organisations."

Founded by Manisha Raisinghani, SiftHub acts as a central hub to collate and sift through content scattered across multiple repositories and tools. Through knowledge discovery and automated response creation, it helps sales and pre-sales teams close deals faster.

The platform integrates with workplace apps such as customer relationship management software, content repository and knowledgebase, and ties all the enterprise knowledge into a unified hub with semantic search capabilities.

SiftHub is based in the US, but it also maintains an R&D centre in Mumbai, India.

Pranay Desai, Managing Director at Matrix Partners India, said, "Buyers have become smarter and engage sales later in the buying journey, with more advanced questions. As a result, the expectation from sales teams has changed - they need to know advanced product, technical, and legal information to get the win. Sales and presales teams lack the necessary tooling to handle this new selling environment. We are excited by SiftHub's vision to use AI to manage product knowledge so that sales can focus on relationships."