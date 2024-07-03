Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

AI Platform Sentient Secures USD 85 Mn Funding Led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund The raised funds will support the hiring of engineers and the development of Sentient's open AI platform.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Polygon Co-founder and Sentient core contributor Sandeep Nailwal

Sentient, an open-source AI development platform, has announced the raising of USD 85 million in a seed round of funding led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund alongside Pantera Capital and Framework Ventures.

Robot Ventures, Symbolic Capital, Dao5, Delphi, Primitive Ventures, Nomad, Hack VC, Arrington Capital, Hypersphere, IDG, Topology, Protagonist, Folius, Sky9, Canonical Crypto, Dispersion Capital, Mirana, Foresight, HashKey, Spartan, and others participated in the round.

The raised funds will support the hiring of engineers and the development of Sentient's open AI platform.

"The rapid advancement of AI has the potential to transform every aspect of our lives, but the concentration of power in the hands of a few centralised entities poses significant risks," said Polygon Co-founder and Sentient core contributor Sandeep Nailwal.

San Francisco-based Sentient provides an open-source platform for AI research and development with the goal of "aligning AI innovations toward a community-built open AGI."

AGI is still a theoretical milestone where AI rivals or exceeds human intelligence across all knowledge areas.

"By building an open platform for AGI development, we aim to ensure that the benefits of AI are distributed equitably and that its development aligns with the interests of humanity as a whole," Nailwal added.

The startup is an AI research organisation that wants to enable AI developers to monetize their open-source models and data, similar to other ecosystems such as the Super Intelligence Alliance.

"Currently, anyone is able to just copy models without paying for them, and Sentient aims to solve this incentive problem, which disincentivizes open source AI," said Joey Krug, partner at Founders Fund. Sentient's testnet will be available in this quarter of 2024.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

How Entrepreneurs Can Apply the 7 Laws of Success to Their Business and Personal Life

Most folks have a hard line between work and life. "It's just business," "I am a different person at work," etc. But what if we brought some of the beauty of the personal into the professional?

By Sunny Dublick
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Budget 2024: Educationists Call For Greater Allocation, Focus On Digital Infrastructure

The interim budget 2024, presented on February 1, set aside INR 1.20 lakh crore for education, which is INR 9,091 crore, or 7.26 per cent, lower than the revised estimate of INR 1,29,718 crore for 2023-24.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Apple Labels These 3 Iconic Products 'Vintage,' and Soon-to-Be 'Obsolete'

Apple Stores and repair shops will only fix these devices for up to two more years.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Business Solutions

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2021 Are Just $60 Together

Save on a reliable operating system and beloved office suite with this limited-time deal.

By Entrepreneur Store