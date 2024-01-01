Air traffic

IATA Predicts a Mix Bag For Global Airlines

Profitability of airlines is set to improve in 2025, however, growth will be limited due to supply chain issues

By Shrabona Ghosh
International Air Passenger Traffic To Witness 15-20% YoY Growth In FY2025; Global supply Chain Issues To Plague Industry

Although the passenger traffic would be in the positive for the rest of FY25, the industry will still be plagued by global supply chain issues

India's Aviation Sector Set to Soar with Three New Airlines

The new airlines have already received their No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Ministry

Domestic Airlines Soaring High In Overseas Air Traffic

During the month of July 2024, all operational airports handled 2,32,000 aircraft movements (excluding General Aviation Movements) and carried 32.46 million passengers