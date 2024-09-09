You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian aviation sector continues to soar as evidenced by significant growth across all major segments as shown by recent air traffic data for July 2024. In a recent air traffic data put out by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the figures comparing 2024-25 with 2023-24, demonstrate a dynamic increase in aircraft movements and passengers at all Indian airports. These trends reflect a robust resurgence in air travel, driven by both domestic and international demands.

The data highlights a notable uptick in aircraft movements, with total operations in July 2024 reaching 251.32 thousand, an 8.1 per cent increase from the previous year's 232.48 thousand movements. Notably, international movements grew by 11.1 per cent, up from 35.12 thousand in July 2023 to 39.11 thousand in July 2024.

The domestic sector also experienced a 5.8 per cent rise, from 182.74 thousand to 193.43 thousand during the same period. When comparing data for April to July, 2024, the year-to-date figures show aircraft movements at 1,022.09 thousand, an 8.1 per cent growth over the 945.19 thousand movements recorded during the same period in 2023.

Passenger air traffic

Passenger traffic witnessed a significant boost in July 2024, with total passenger numbers standing at 32.46 million, up 8.8 per cent from 29.83 million in July 2023. International passengers, in particular, saw a sharp rise of 8.8 per cent, increasing from 5.78 million to 6.29 million year-on-year. Domestic passengers also increased by 8.8 per cent, jumping from 24.05 million to 26.17 million in July 2024.

For the four-month period from April to July 2024, the total passenger count rose by 9.9 per cent, reaching 132.71 million compared to 120.77 million during the same period the previous year. This sharp rise in passenger numbers highlights the continued expansion of air connectivity across India.

The international traffic statistics for Indian domestic airlines during the second quarter of 2024 (April–June) paint an optimistic picture of the nation's aviation sector. According to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, domestic carriers have made remarkable progress in growing their presence in the global aviation market. Indian domestic airlines collectively carried over 8 million passengers on international routes between April and June 2024, with 40,17,937 passengers arriving in India and 40,30,978 departing. The numbers highlight a balanced flow of international passengers, reflecting India's position as a key destination and departure point for global travelers.

Among the domestic operators, IndiGo continues to dominate with 16,23,609 passengers arriving in India and 16,02,677 departing, making it the highest contributor. Indigo's success can be attributed to its extensive international network and competitive pricing.

Following closely behind is Air India, the national carrier, which transported 10,67,028 passengers to India and 11,08,824 passengers from the country. Despite the rise of low-cost competitors, Air India's legacy, coupled with its long-haul services, continues to attract a large share of international travelers. Air India Express, a budget subsidiary of Air India specializing in short-haul international flights, handled 7,41,491 passengers arriving in India and 7,19,843 passengers departing. This reflects its vital role in serving the demand for travel between India and destinations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Newer players, such as Akasa Air, managed to transport a modest 9,979 passengers to India and 9,086 passengers from India. Despite being a relatively recent entrant, Akasa Air's numbers indicate its growing presence in the international sector.

Indian domestic airlines have made significant strides in both international passenger and freight traffic. Indigo and Air India remain dominant players, but other airlines such as Vistara and Akasa Air are steadily expanding their footprint.