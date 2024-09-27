Get All Access for $5/mo

India's Aviation Sector Set to Soar with Three New Airlines The new airlines have already received their No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Ministry

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India's booming aviation sector is about to welcome three new homegrown airlines in early 2024, signaling a new era for domestic air travel. The country's civil aviation industry has been experiencing impressive growth, with passenger traffic surging by 23.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2023. This growth has largely been driven by an increase in domestic departures, making it a prime opportunity for new players to enter the market, as reported by CNBC Tv18.

The new Kerala based airlines, Air Kerala, Alhindair, along with Shankh Air from Uttar Pradesh, have already received their No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Ministry. They are now working toward obtaining their Air Operator Certificates (AOC), which will allow them to begin commercial operations on scheduled routes. Initially, these carriers will focus on enhancing regional connectivity within their states before expanding to broader, inter-state routes.

Once they establish themselves in the domestic market, Air Kerala and Alhindair aim to target the high-demand routes between South India and the Middle East, a region with strong travel ties due to the large expatriate community. This regional strategy allows the new entrants to build a strong foundation before competing on more established routes.

India's aviation market is ripe for expansion, with domestic air passenger traffic reaching 152 million in 2023, a sharp rise from 123 million in 2022. This surge reflects the country's growing middle class and increased air travel demand. Currently, the sector is dominated by IndiGo, which holds over 62 per cent of the market, and Tata Group airlines like Air India and Vistara, which account for nearly 30 per cent. The arrival of these new players could potentially reshape the competitive landscape, offering consumers more choices and potentially better pricing.

The recent grounding of Jet Airways in 2019 and Go First in 2023 had created concerns of a duopoly in the market, with IndiGo and Tata Group airlines controlling the majority share. However, with SpiceJet securing fresh capital and these new airlines set to enter the fray, competition is expected to intensify, giving a fresh boost to market sentiment.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

This Technology Is Set to Transform the Real Estate Industry — Here's How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on It

PropTech is unlocking unprecedented opportunities within the real estate sector.

By Roy Dekel
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Entrepreneurs

Our Plan is to Become India's Next Samsung: Cellecor Gadgets MD

Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor, recently shed light on the company's stellar performance in the last fiscal year, their ambitious growth targets for the future, and how they plan to dominate India's tech landscape.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

SCOPE Launches USD 50 Mn Venture Capital Fund to Back Fintech and Gaming Startups

The fund aims to target high-potential fintech and gaming startups in India and US, offering early-stage investments of USD 500,000 to USD 2 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How Small Businesses Can Score Big Marketing Wins Without Much Money

Just because you're a mom and pop with a limited budget doesn't mean you can't make a splash.

By Frances Dodds
Marketing

What America's No. 1 Beer Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Effective Marketing

Modelo upended Bud Light's 20-year reign as America's favorite beer. How they did it is a masterclass in marketing — let me explain.

By Joy Gendusa