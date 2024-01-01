airtel
5G: Is India Making a Mistake By Not Allowing Private Ownership Of Spectrum?
Private 5G networks can augment existing capabilities and introduce new possibilities that other systems are not able to support
Airtel Plans To Invest Around INR 28,000 Crore In 5G Network
The company has no plans to charge a premium rate for 5G services even though it is planning to increase the capital expenditure by 10 to 15 per cent
India's Tryst With 5G
The 5G service has been rolled out in 50 cities and towns across India by Reliance Jio and Airtel. However, even if your region has been covered under the 5G roll out, you have to toil to experience it. Experts say it would take another 18-24 months to experience a seamless 5G service
Airtel Launches Wynk Studios To Support Independent Artists
The platform aims to address some of the challenges faced by the artists in the creative industry which includes discovery, monetisation and data analysis
Airtel Launches Xstream Multiplex In Partynite Metaverse Platform
The platform has now more than two million paid users and can stream the content in mobiles as well as large screens
Airtel Acquires Stake In Cnergee Technologies
This acquisition is aimed to strengthen Airtel's 5G ready NaaS (Network-as-a-Service) portfolio for SMBs
Airtel Acquires Stake In Aqilliz
Airtel aims to deploy Aqilliz's advanced blockchain technologies at scale across its fast growing adtech, digital entertainment and digital marketplace
Airtel Commissions 21 MW Solar Power Unit in Maharashtra
The captive unit will supply clean energy to Airtel's data centers and switching centers in the state and will reduce carbon emissions by 25,517 tonnes annually
Airtel Conducts 5G Trial In 700 MHz Band In Partnership With Nokia
Airtel has been allotted test spectrum in multiple bands by the Department of Telecommunications for the validation of 5G technology and use cases
Airtel Rolls Out 5G For Business
This will showcase transformational high speed and low latency network solutions for a range of industries in partnership with top companies
World Has Evolved for Young Entrepreneurs Due To the Power of Internet: Kavin Bharti Mittal
Mittal talks about the blend of virtual reality and social networking, and how the future of social media seems totally different
What Can a 50-Paise Coin Buy You? Not Even a Candy
While confectionery makers have abandoned the 50-paise candy offerings, telecom operators too have increased the minimum recharge rates.
India Could Lose This Private Telco If Govt Doesn't Provide Relief
On Friday, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group said that Vodafone Idea could shut down if there was no additional relief from the government.
How The Tariff Hikes by Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel Will Affect You
The last few months have brought the telcos under massive pressure with regulatory hurdles and an adverse court judgment resulting in massive losses for some in the last reported quarter. In order to ease some of the pressure, all the major operators have announced tariff hikes for prepaid customers.
All You Need to Know About Telecom Sector Woes in India
The Supreme Court's decision on adjusted gross revenue will lead to INR 92,000 crore blow for telecom companies.