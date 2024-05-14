Notably, Airtel will extend these advanced capabilities to its B2B customers in India and globally

Telecom player Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, announced it had entered into a long-term partnership with tech giant Google's Cloud division to offer cloud solutions to Indian businesses.

The partnership aims to provide advanced cloud solutions from Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption and modernization of cloud services for Airtel's customers. Additionally, Airtel will offer a range of cloud-managed services to its customer base, including over 2,000 large enterprises and one million emerging businesses.

"As India accelerates its digital transformation, cutting-edge cloud and AI solutions will be at the heart and center of this change. We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable Cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses. Together, we will also accelerate the deployment of gen AI in the country and unlock its potential to solve problems," said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel and Google Cloud will develop advanced AI/ML solutions upon which the former will train its large data sets. These solutions will include geospatial analytics, voice analytics, and marketing technology.

"Our strategic collaboration with Airtel marks a significant milestone towards our commitment to accelerate cloud and AI adoption in India. Through this partnership, we aim to explore and build transformative solutions that can enhance Airtel's customer experiences," added Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

