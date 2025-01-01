Alakh Pandey
Praan Health Raises INR 8.5 Cr to Expand Chronic Care Services
The seed funding round was led by Rainmatter Investments, with additional participation from WEH Ventures and angel investors such as Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari of PhysicsWallah, along with Arjun Vaidya.
PhysicsWallah Raises INR 1,562.85 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the bankers to the issue.
Think Investments Infuses INR 136 Cr in PhysicsWallah Ahead of IPO
According to a public filing, Think Investments acquired 1.07 crore equity shares from 14 employees of PhysicsWallah for INR 127 per share.
EdTech Unicorn Physics Wallah Launches PW School of Startups to Empower Aspiring Entrepreneurs
The initiative aims to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with cost-effective programs, practical training, strategic mentorship, and access to capital, offering a comprehensive platform to transform ideas into successful ventures.