The seed funding round was led by Rainmatter Investments, with additional participation from WEH Ventures and angel investors such as Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari of PhysicsWallah, along with Arjun Vaidya.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based startup Praan Health has raised INR 8.5 crore in a seed funding round led by Rainmatter Investments, with participation from WEH Ventures and several angel investors, including Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari of PhysicsWallah, and Arjun Vaidya.

The funds will be used to strengthen Praan's product and technology capabilities, expand its clinical and coaching teams, and extend its services across India.

Founded in 2024 by Navneeth Ramprasad, Praan Health focuses on lifestyle-first chronic care for parents aged 50 and above. The platform aims to help them live longer, healthier, and pain-free lives through a combination of physician-led care, clinical nutrition, and strength training.

Praan recently launched its mobile app, which enables young adults to monitor their parents' health journeys. The app provides access to blood test uploads, risk assessments, weekly progress reports, and virtual doctor consultations.

The startup offers personalised 90, 180, and 365-day programs covering more than 25 chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, osteoporosis, and post-surgery recovery.

Within less than a year of operation, Praan Health claims to have supported over 1,500 families across India and conducted more than 50,000 personalised sessions through its team of physicians, nutritionists, physiotherapists, and strength coaches.