Alpha Wave

News and Trends

Even Healthcare Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Lachy Groom, Alpha Wave

The company aims to use the fresh capital to expand its hospital footprint in Bengaluru and scale its managed-care model.

By Entrepreneur Staff
WizCommerce Bags USD 8 Mn In Series A Funding Led by Peak XV for US Expansion

Blume Ventures, Z47, and Alpha Wave also participated in the round.

Biggest Startup Investments This Week: Feb 08–14

The Indian startup ecosystem saw a flurry of funding activity this week, with major investments pouring into fintech, legal tech, cloud computing, and mobility startups. Here's a look at the biggest funding rounds of the week:

Social Media App Hunch Secures USD 23 Mn in Series A Led by Alpha Wave

Dubai, India and Singapore-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to launch the app across the US and further expand in India.