WizCommerce, an AI-native sales and ecommerce platform for wholesale distributors, has raised USD 8 million in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from Blume Ventures, Z47, and Alpha Wave.

The company says it will use the fresh capital for the US expansion and enhance its AI-powered platform for sales, commerce, and B2B payments. It is also hiring across engineering, AI, product, and GTM roles in both the US and India.

Founded in 2021 by former investor at Bessemer Venture Partners Divyaanshu Makkar and former Zomato employee Vikas Garg, WizCommerce provides a SaaS platform tailored to wholesale and manufacturing sectors.

The platform brings quoting, storefronts, ERP integration, catalog management, and payments under one system. Its dual business model—subscription-based access and transaction fees—ensures steady recurring income while tying growth to customer sales.

WizCommerce says the platform claims to process over USD 100 million in gross merchandise value annually, serving more than 700 sales representatives and 300,000 buyers across categories such as home décor, lighting, and general merchandise.

"We are building the stack wholesale should have had all along," said CEO and co-founder Divyaanshu Makkar.

"A few years from now, no one will be calling to check stock or emailing product photos. AI will handle the grunt work… reps will close faster, ops teams will run lighter, and buyers will get a curated experience that feels effortless. That's the future … with this fundraise we plan to double down on AI and launch an AI workforce for distributors to automate both back-office and front-office operations," he added.

WizCommerce's latest funding comes nearly three years after it raised USD 2.54 million in seed financing led by Z47 and other investors.

WizCommerce faces competition from several B2B commerce platforms, including Shopify Plus, BigCommerce, Adobe Commerce (Magento), Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and platforms focusing on wholesale, such as B2B Wave, Pepperi, and PrestaShop.