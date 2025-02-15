The Indian startup ecosystem saw a flurry of funding activity this week, with major investments pouring into fintech, legal tech, cloud computing, and mobility startups. Here's a look at the biggest funding rounds of the week:

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ToneTag – USD 78 Million

Bengaluru-based ToneTag is a fintech startup specialising in sound-based contactless transactions. Founded in 2013 by Vivek Singh and Kumar Abhishek, ToneTag offers voice commerce solutions that enable businesses to integrate voice-powered shopping, ordering, and payments through its Oyeti platform. Additionally, its VoiceSe UPI service allows users to make offline voice-based transactions, enhancing financial inclusion.

Investors: ValueQuest S.C.A.L.E. Fund, Iron Pillar, Elevate Inflection Capital LLC, and Elevate Innovation Partners LLC

SpotDraft – USD 54 Million

Bengaluru-based SpotDraft is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) startup. Founded in 2017 by Shashank Bijapur, Madhav Bhagat, and Rohith Salim, SpotDraft streamlines contract creation, redlining, e-signatures, and document management, helping companies automate repetitive legal tasks.

Investors: Vertex Growth Singapore, Trident Partners, Xeed VC, Arkam Ventures, Prosus Ventures, and Premji Invest

Zeta – USD 50 Million

Mumbai-based fintech firm Zeta was co-founded in 2015 by Bhavin Turakhia and Ramki Gaddipati. Zeta's cloud-native banking platform allows financial institutions to launch credit cards, loans, and savings accounts while modernising their infrastructure through API-driven, microservices-based solutions.

Investors: Undisclosed

Founded in 2015 by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli, and SR Rishikesh, Rapido is a Bengaluru-based bike taxi aggregator. It has grown into a dominant player in the urban mobility sector, offering an affordable and efficient alternative to traditional transport options in India's congested cities.

Investors: Prosus

Lucidity – USD 21 Million

Founded in 2021 by Vatsal Rastogi and Nitin Bhadauria, Lucidity is revolutionising cloud storage management. With offices in Boston, Bengaluru, and Abu Dhabi, its AI-driven platform optimises storage across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, reducing costs by up to 70% while enhancing efficiency and preventing downtime.

Investors: WestBridge Capital and Alpha Wave

These investments highlight strong investor confidence in fintech, AI-driven automation, cloud computing, and urban mobility, reinforcing India's position as a thriving startup hub