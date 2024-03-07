Dubai, India and Singapore-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to launch the app across the US and further expand in India.

Social networking app Hunch has announced the raising of USD 23 million in Series A round led by Alpha Wave and Hashed Emergent.

The startup aims to deploy the raised funds to launch the app across the US and further expand in India. Additionally, it plans to introduce new features based on user insights.

Ish Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Hunch, said, "I'm thrilled to have new funding especially at a time when Hunch is scaling across US and India. This investment underscores our commitment to making Hunch the go-to destination for authentic, meaningful connections for young adults. With their support, we are better positioned to drive our vision of connecting people from all corners of the globe without fear of judgement or pretence."

Launched in December 2022 by Ish Goel, Nitika Goel and Kartic Rakhra, with Hunch, people can participate without disclosing their true identities and express their thoughts through polls in an anonymous manner.

Pop culture, video games, money, dating, relationships, anime, and many other subjects are covered by these polls. More than 115,000 polls have been created thus far, and user votes have collected over 10 million opinions around the country.

Tak Lee, CEO and Managing Partner at Hashed Emergent, said, "Consumer social expects a rejig every few years, and Hunch is poised to drive that change. With fatigue growing amongst Gen Z around apps that promote vicarious living, there is a big opportunity to build something that promotes being real without the filters."

"Crowd-sourced intelligence is a big area of innovation both in the web3 and web2 worlds, and many attempts have been made to build a platform that brings out structured crowd intelligence. We feel Hunch has the ability to build on the best of both worlds and emerge as the preferred platform for opinionated individuals," he added.