Ambuja cement

News and Trends

Ambuja Cements to Acquire 46.8% Stake in Orient Cement, Open Offer Triggered for Public Shareholders

With this acquisition, Ambuja Cements will enhance its total operational capacity to 97.4 MTPA, fast-tracking its goal to achieve over 100 MTPA by March 2025.

News and Trends

Digital Initiatives Shaping the Future of Construction Industry

Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, of Adani Cement, unveil their commitment towards a series of visionary digital initiatives with operational excellence, customer-centric solutions and cutting-edge digital initiatives.

News and Trends

Adani Group Acquires Penna Cement

Ambuja Cement enters into a binding agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Penna Cement Industries Ltd, moving towards its target capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2028.

News and Trends

Adani Group Aims To Be India's Largest Cement Manufacturer With $3 Billion Acquisition: Report

Adani Group is eyeing a potential $3 billion cement acquisition in lieu of recent boom in the infrastructure sector by the government.