Ambuja cement
Ambuja Cements to Acquire 46.8% Stake in Orient Cement, Open Offer Triggered for Public Shareholders
With this acquisition, Ambuja Cements will enhance its total operational capacity to 97.4 MTPA, fast-tracking its goal to achieve over 100 MTPA by March 2025.
Digital Initiatives Shaping the Future of Construction Industry
Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, of Adani Cement, unveil their commitment towards a series of visionary digital initiatives with operational excellence, customer-centric solutions and cutting-edge digital initiatives.
Adani Group Acquires Penna Cement
Ambuja Cement enters into a binding agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Penna Cement Industries Ltd, moving towards its target capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2028.
Adani Group Aims To Be India's Largest Cement Manufacturer With $3 Billion Acquisition: Report
Adani Group is eyeing a potential $3 billion cement acquisition in lieu of recent boom in the infrastructure sector by the government.