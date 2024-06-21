Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, of Adani Cement, unveil their commitment towards a series of visionary digital initiatives with operational excellence, customer-centric solutions and cutting-edge digital initiatives.

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited have joined hands to unveil their commitment towards innovation that will redefine the construction landscape through a series of visionary digital initiatives. The companies are steadfastly pursuing operational excellence and customer-centric solutions with cutting-edge digital initiatives

Leading this initiative is the creation of the NexGen Sales & Reward Platform, an innovative digital ecosystem crafted to enable effortless collaboration among customers, channel partners, retailers, influencers, and sales partners. This cutting-edge platform leverages modern technology to streamline coordination and operations, standardizing and simplifying business processes. The goal is to significantly boost efficiency and outcomes for both internal teams and external collaborators, setting a new benchmark in seamless business integration

The digital transformation initiative also includes their Industry 4.0-based Command-and-Control programme, a platform that provides stakeholders with a visual representation of critical business data, insights, and exceptions for seamless and proactive business management. The platform utilizes advanced analytics, empowering decision-makers with the tools needed to optimize strategies for maximum output. In the first phase of this programme, the companies have developed the Cement Network Operating Centre (CNOC) dashboard

"With the continuous evolution of the digital landscape across the nation and globally, we wholeheartedly embrace the need for the construction sector to adapt and create more efficient and effective solutions. Our digital journey reflects our dedication to innovate and deliver best in class products and solutions to all our stakeholders efficiently. Ambuja Cements and ACC's digital initiatives emerge as a beacon of progress," stated Ajay Kapur, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group. The process of modernising the entire digital landscape, as well as using AI & IoT technologies for enhancing the plants stand as a testament to the company's commitment to progress and innovation

Moreover, the cement and building material companies within the diversified Adani portfolio are rolling out the 'Plants of the Future' programme, a digital transformation initiative aimed at enhancing production quality and reducing costs. This plan involves integrating robotics for automation, automated weighbridges, in-plant automation, automated quality testing, robotic process automation for plant shutdown management, and drones for maintenance. By embracing these advanced technologies, the companies are set to revolutionize their manufacturing processes

To accelerate the decision-making processes and elevate customer interactions to new levels of efficiency both companies will team up with Adani Group's AI Labs to seamlessly harness the power of artificial intelligence through the integration of AI models, including generative AI capabilities, video-based analytics and optimiser functionalities

Additionally, the companies are upgrading their logistics and fleet management with advanced vehicle tracking and transportation management systems. By leveraging technologies like GPS, RFIDs, and sophisticated track-and-trace algorithms, these enhancements will offer real-time vehicle location and estimated arrival times. This will improve driver safety and ensure seamless coordination between buyers and sellers for greater efficiency. The new expansion projects will fully integrate digital tools to enhance project management capabilities

As per their media release, the companies will have fortified business information systems with advanced and modern cybersecurity solutions. Adani's ISO 27k-certified central cyber defence and security operations centre claims enterprise-grade security, safeguarding the integrity of the company's operations.