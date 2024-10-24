Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Tesla Reports 'Record' Earnings as Musk Predicts It Will Become 'the Most Valuable Company in the World' Tesla also noted this week that it has produced seven million vehicles.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla released its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, showing that total revenue and net income were up year over year.
  • Musk said that Tesla hit a record number of deliveries in Q3.
  • He also predicted that Tesla would be the most valuable company in the world one day.

Tesla reported strong third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, surprising Wall Street. The company announced that it had produced 469,796 electric vehicles and delivered 462,890, with the Model 3 and Model Y making up about 95% of deliveries.

In Q3 2024, total revenue was up 8% year-over-year, hitting $25.18 billion, while operating expenses were down 6%, reaching $2.28 billion. Net income went up 17% compared to the same time last year, from $1.85 billion to $2.17 billion.

Related: Tesla Sales Show Demand Could Be Speeding Up For Electric Cars

"The industry was seeing year-over-year declines in order volumes in Q3," said CEO Elon Musk on the call. "Tesla, at the same time, has achieved record deliveries… It is notable that Tesla is profitable despite a very challenging automotive environment, and this quarter actually is a record Q3 for us."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Musk also revealed on the call that the company has been testing a robotaxi ride-hailing service in the Bay Area for its employees "for the good part of the year."

Tesla employees in the Bay Area have had access to a ride-hailing service for months, he said, as the company tests self-driving features and pushes for regulatory approval. A safety driver is currently present for the rides.

Related: A Feature Synonymous With Tesla Is Now Under Investigation by Federal Authorities

Tesla's goal is to shape the future of energy, robotics, transportation, and AI at "a time when others are just focused on managing around near-term trends," Musk said. He said that other companies are "missing the AI brain" when it comes to technology, like Tesla's Optimus robots.

Musk affirmed that Tesla was on the right path.

"If we execute on our objectives, I think we will, my prediction is Tesla will become the most valuable company in the world and probably by a long shot," Musk said.

Related: Elon Musk Announces the 'Cybercab' and Other Surprises at Tesla's 'We, Robot' Event. Here's What to Know.

Tesla is the 12th most valuable company in the world as of press time, with a market capitalization of $787.95 billion.

The company also announced it made its seven-millionth car on Tuesday.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

These Are the 9 Dead Giveaways That AI Wrote This Story

How to spot a bot behind the content you read—everytime.

By Jonathan Small
Side Hustle

In Her Late 30s, She Pursued Another Creative Side Hustle — Then Turned It Into a Multimillion-Dollar Business

Gara Post had built one successful celebrity-magnet business before, so she decided to do it again.

By Amanda Breen
Personal Finance

Access the Candlestick Trading and Analysis Master Class and More for $23

Learn step-by-step how to trade confidently.

By StackCommerce
Marketing

Your Business Will Get Left Behind If You Ignore These 7 Content Writing Trends

Discover the top content writing trends from 2024, from AI-assisted writing and hyper-personalization to SEO shifts and long-form content's comeback.

By Ron Lieback
Business News

Dozens of Employees Were Just Fired From EY, Where Salaries Average $105,000 — Here's Why

The courses were meant for professional development.

By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

These Are the 3 Things That Make Daymond John Want to Give You Money

As he opens the fifth annual Black Entrepreneurs Day, superstar investor and entrepreneur Daymond John offers his best advice for getting the support you need.

By Dan Bova