Elon Musk Announces the 'Cybercab' and Other Surprises at Tesla's 'We, Robot' Event. Here's What to Know. It's going to take a few years before you see Tesla robotaxis on the road.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived at Tesla's robotaxi event on Thursday in a Cybercab, or a self-driving electric car.
  • Musk said the Cybercab would cost less than $30,000 and be in production before 2027.
  • The surprise announcement was the Robovan, a self-driving van that seats up to 20 people.

Tesla's "We, Robot" event Thursday night showed that Elon Musk is steering the electric car maker towards a self-driving future — one without steering wheels.

Musk arrived at the event, held at Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, California, in a "Cybercab," a self-driving car without the standard controls: no pedals, plug to charge, or steering wheel. Musk said it would be in production before 2027 and cost below $30,000.

The car seats two people, including one in what would have been the driver's seat, and has doors that open like butterfly wings. It charges wirelessly just like a phone would: A magnetic pad on the underside of the car aligns with a stationary charging pad without the need for a wired connection.


Cybercab. Photo Credit: Tesla

Musk also announced the Robovan, which was the main surprise of the evening. It's a 20-seater, self-driving van that brings down the cost of travel to "5-10 cents a mile," he claimed.

Musk did not give an estimated price for the vehicle or a timeframe for when it would arrive.

Though Tesla is known for its electric cars, especially its bestselling Model 3 and Model Y, Thursday's announcements showcased its achievements in robotics — indicating a broader strategic shift. In August, Musk said that Tesla is not a car company and should instead be considered "an AI robotics company."

It's a message he's said before.

"The way to think of Tesla is almost entirely in terms of solving autonomy and being able to turn on that autonomy for a gigantic fleet," Musk stated on an April earnings call.

By entering the robotaxi space, Tesla competes with Alphabet-owned Waymo and GM-acquired Cruise. As of August, Waymo reported making more than 100,000 paid robotaxi trips in LA, San Francisco, and Phoenix per week. Cruise has completed 250,000 driverless trips.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

