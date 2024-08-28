Tesla seems to have removed Musk's original master plan (and the follow-up) from its website.

When Elon Musk's "The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me)" came out in August 2006, it was praised as a "success story" that outlined Tesla's goals to build an electric sports car, then more affordable electric vehicles (EVs).

Now the master plan, and its July 2016 follow-up "Master Plan Part Deux," which added a technological boost with goals for an autopilot mode safer than human driving, are nowhere to be found on Tesla's website.

Meanwhile, Tesla's 2023 Master Plan Part 3, a 41-page paper — denser and less conversational — than the earlier versions, is still on the site. And Musk announced in June that he was working on a yet-to-be-released Tesla Master Plan 4.

The earliest blog post on Tesla's site now dates back to 2019, a record that captures just a fraction of the company's over 20-year history.

The erasing of Musk's original plans, first spotted by Forbes earlier this week, has led some to speculate that Tesla is wiping out its own history or putting space between itself and its early environmental goals. Especially now that its CEO publicly supports presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Tesla dealership in Smithtown, New York. Photo Credit: John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Musk's 2006 master plan stated that "the overarching purpose of Tesla Motors (and the reason I am funding the company)" was to speed up the transition from a mine-and-burn economy to a solar electric economy. He called the latter "the primary" solution for sustainability.

Related: Elon Musk Makes a Case for Tesla in X Livestream with Donald Trump

In a livestream interview with Donald Trump earlier this month, Musk took a softer stance towards sustainability but still emphasized the importance of working towards a solar-electric economy.

"I think we want to just move over and if I don't know, 50 to 100 years from now we're mostly sustainable, I think that'll probably be OK," Musk said. "It's not like the house is on fire immediately."

Trump stated in his July speech at the Republican National Convention that he wouldn't spend taxpayer dollars on "meaningless green new scam ideas" and would "end the electric vehicle mandate on day one." Trump also said last week that he may end tax credits for EVs.

Tesla has received $2.8 billion in government subsidies since 2009 and currently advertises its EVs with prices that automatically factor in a $7,500 federal tax credit. So Tesla has the price of the $42,490 Model 3 listed as $29,990 after the tax credit and estimated gas savings — or lower, with state tax credits.

Related: Elon Musk Tells Investors Cheaper Tesla Electric Cars Should Arrive Ahead of Schedule

In the livestream, Trump praised Musk and Tesla saying "You do make a great product I have to say. I have to be honest with you. That doesn't mean everybody should have an electric car."