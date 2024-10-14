Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

'Not Yet Fully Autonomous': Tesla's Optimus Robots Stole the Show — But Were They Actually Controlled By Humans? Musk said the $20,000 to $30,000 robot could perform household tasks like mowing lawns and putting away groceries.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk showed off Tesla's autonomous Optimus robots at Tesla's "We, Robot" event on Thursday.
  • When one event attendee asked an Optimus robot if it was being remote-controlled, the robot confirmed that it was being helped by a human.

At Tesla's "We, Robot" event on Thursday, CEO Elon Musk announced the upcoming Cybercab robotaxi and 20-seater, self-driving Robovan, but the grand finale was a line of Optimus robots.

Though Musk claimed that the humanoid robot was "the biggest product of any kind, ever," new reports show that the futuristic robots were remotely controlled by humans — and not as autonomous as they were pitched.

Musk said the $20,000 to $30,000 robot could perform household tasks like mowing lawns and getting groceries. One analyst estimated that every household would have one in the next three years.

Related: Elon Musk Announces the 'Cybercab' and Other Surprises at Tesla's 'We, Robot' Event. Here's What to Know.

"Whatever you can think of, it will do," Musk said.

Tesla's Optimus robots walked out into the crowd after the new Robovan reveal. It will be able to "babysit your kids, walk your dog," Elon Musk said
byu/Soloflow786 inrobotics

However, when one event attendee asked an Optimus robot if it was being remote-controlled, the robot said, "Today, I am assisted by a human. I'm not yet fully autonomous."

Humans appeared to be helping the Optimus robots perform tasks at the event. Electrek spotted that each robot had a Tesla employee with a signaling device nearby.

Tesla first announced plans to venture into autonomous robots in 2021; Musk has since said that Optimus could take Tesla to a $25 trillion market capitalization. Tesla was at a $700 billion market cap at the time of writing.

Critics wrote that the robots deserved to be called a "parlor trick" and that Tesla "misled millions" who didn't know the bots were being operated by humans.

Related: Tesla Sales Show Demand Could Be Speeding Up For Electric Cars

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives thought the event was "jaw-dropping" and "historical" and was optimistic about the robots. Tesla has yet to respond to reports of the AI being remotely assisted.
