Ambuja Cements, one of India's leading cement manufacturers under the Adani Group, reported robust growth in Q2 of FY 2025, marking a significant achievement across various operational metrics. The company recorded its highest Q2 revenue in five years at INR 7,516 crore, driven by a 9 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in volume, reaching 14.2 million tonnes, as per a media release. This performance underscores Ambuja's strategic focus on scaling operations, optimizing costs, and capitalizing on high-value products, with trade sales of premium products rising 3.3 percentage points YoY to 26 per cent of total sales.

Ambuja has maintained a strong financial position, reporting cash and cash equivalents of INR 10,135 crore, while its net worth rose to INR 59,916 crore, further supporting the company's capacity for accelerated growth initiatives. EBITDA for the quarter reached INR 1,111 crore, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 14.8 per cent, the highest in the industry.

Ajay Kapur, whole time director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, "We are glad to deliver another sustained performance aligned to our growth blueprint and setting new benchmarks in efficiency. We continue to focus on innovation, digitisation, customer satisfaction and ESG as the core elements of our business. With our strong foothold across the nation, we are further expanding our footprint in new geographies in-line with our vision. Post successful completion of the orient cement transaction, we are well poised to achieve 100+ MTPA capacity by this fiscal year end.'

In line with its growth strategy, Ambuja Cements announced the acquisition of a 46.8 per cent stake in Orient Cements at an equity valuation of INR 8,100 crore. This acquisition is expected to boost Ambuja's production capacity as the company aims to reach over 100 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) by March 2025.

Additionally, Ambuja Cements became the first cement company globally to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID), a key initiative of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), as part of its commitment to sustainable practices.

Ambuja Cements has also improved cost efficiency, with operating costs per tonne reduced by 4 per cent YoY.