Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Ambuja Cements Reports 9% Volume Growth and INR 7,516 Crore Revenue in Record-Breaking Q2 FY25 Ambuja has maintained a strong financial position, reporting cash and cash equivalents of INR 10,135 crore, while its net worth rose to INR 59,916 crore

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Ambuja Cements, one of India's leading cement manufacturers under the Adani Group, reported robust growth in Q2 of FY 2025, marking a significant achievement across various operational metrics. The company recorded its highest Q2 revenue in five years at INR 7,516 crore, driven by a 9 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in volume, reaching 14.2 million tonnes, as per a media release. This performance underscores Ambuja's strategic focus on scaling operations, optimizing costs, and capitalizing on high-value products, with trade sales of premium products rising 3.3 percentage points YoY to 26 per cent of total sales.

Ambuja has maintained a strong financial position, reporting cash and cash equivalents of INR 10,135 crore, while its net worth rose to INR 59,916 crore, further supporting the company's capacity for accelerated growth initiatives. EBITDA for the quarter reached INR 1,111 crore, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 14.8 per cent, the highest in the industry.

Ajay Kapur, whole time director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, "We are glad to deliver another sustained performance aligned to our growth blueprint and setting new benchmarks in efficiency. We continue to focus on innovation, digitisation, customer satisfaction and ESG as the core elements of our business. With our strong foothold across the nation, we are further expanding our footprint in new geographies in-line with our vision. Post successful completion of the orient cement transaction, we are well poised to achieve 100+ MTPA capacity by this fiscal year end.'

In line with its growth strategy, Ambuja Cements announced the acquisition of a 46.8 per cent stake in Orient Cements at an equity valuation of INR 8,100 crore. This acquisition is expected to boost Ambuja's production capacity as the company aims to reach over 100 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) by March 2025.

Additionally, Ambuja Cements became the first cement company globally to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID), a key initiative of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), as part of its commitment to sustainable practices.

Ambuja Cements has also improved cost efficiency, with operating costs per tonne reduced by 4 per cent YoY.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Swadha Mishra
Business News

AI Startups Received $2.9 Billion in Funding Last Quarter. These 3 U.S. Companies Received a Lot of It— And You've Probably Never Heard of Them.

AI was one of the few industries that saw growth in unicorns, or billion-dollar startups, last year.

By Sherin Shibu
Thought Leaders

These 3 Trends Will Change What It Means to Be an Entrepreneur in 2025

Here are three entrepreneurship trends from the new Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report that are changing the landscape for the future.

By Jeffrey Shay
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Dan Bova
Business Solutions

Cut Costs, Not Features with This Microsoft Bundle Deal

You get Office, Windows, Project, and Visio for $72.

By StackCommerce