Amit Shah
Amit Shah Highlights Threefold Rise in Rural Economy Budget Since 2014
The Union Home Minister launched Sahakar Sarathi, a shared service entity for rural cooperative banks in India, to boost India’s rural cooperative banking sector.
Amit Shah Inaugurates INR 1,003 Crore Development Projects in Ahmedabad
Before the main event, Amit Shah inaugurated the Oxygen Park in Thaltej, participated in the Mission 3 Million Tree Scheme, and opened a new swimming pool and gym in Makarba.
Industries And Startups Should Work Together To Achieve Their Full Potential, Says Amit Shah
The Union home minister also urges the industry to look more towards research and development to scale up
Budget 2019: Here's The Full List Of What Got Costly and What Got Cheap!
How is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new budget affecting our pockets? Here's a compiled list, know what got costlier and what got cheap