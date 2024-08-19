Before the main event, Amit Shah inaugurated the Oxygen Park in Thaltej, participated in the Mission 3 Million Tree Scheme, and opened a new swimming pool and gym in Makarba.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several significant development projects under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, amounting to INR 1,003 crore, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The event was graced by several dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.

Before the main event, Amit Shah inaugurated the 'Oxygen Park' in Thaltej and participated in the 'Mission 3 Million Tree Scheme' by planting trees in Vejalpur. Additionally, he inaugurated a newly built swimming pool and gym in Makarba, emphasising the government's commitment to public health and environmental sustainability, as per the PTI release.

In his address, Shah highlighted that INR 730 crore of the total investment had been dedicated to the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with the remainder allocated to two other constituencies. He noted that during his tenure as a Lok Sabha MP, the Gandhinagar constituency has seen annual development works worth INR 5,000 crore, setting new records of growth.

The inaugurated projects spanned multiple sectors, including sanitation, public health, education, and environmental conservation. Specifically, 21 projects were dedicated to Gandhinagar Lok Sabha, with foundation stones laid for four additional projects. In two other Lok Sabha constituencies, 18 projects were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid for two more.

Shah emphasised the importance of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's ambitious campaign to plant 30 lakh trees in 100 days, urging residents to contribute by planting trees in their communities. He connected this effort to the broader mission of reducing carbon footprints and combating climate change, which he identified as critical global challenges. He encouraged citizens to join the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where people plant trees in honour of their mothers, making it a personal and meaningful environmental action.

Shah concluded by expressing his vision for Ahmedabad's future, aiming to make it a fully developed city with modern amenities, a smoke-free environment, and comprehensive public health coverage, promising that these goals will be achieved within the next two years.