Buying Amul Products Is Not Against Karnataka, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The minister further emphasized the importance of healthy competition, which has led to India becoming the world's largest milk producer and argued that the focus should be on strengthening India in every aspect, rather than creating political issues around the dairy industry
Summer Drinks Quenching FMCG Thirst
After two consecutive washed out seasons, companies such as Parle Agro, Amul, Hamdard Foods are anticipating a hike in demand for summer drinks
Amul's Mantra Of Rapid Expansion Has Yielded Rich Dividends
Amul reaches out to consumers with a wide assortment of products through a huge network of 11,000 retailers. Read on...
How Amul is Spreading its Flavours in India
Presently, out of the 8,500 parlours run by Amul, hardly 30 40 are company-owned and rest all are franchised.
5 Entrepreneurs Who are Changing Milk Drinking in India
India has joined the fervor of celebrating milk consumption and began celebrating November 26 as National Milk Day in the memory Dr Verghese Kurien,