Buying Amul Products Is Not Against Karnataka, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister further emphasized the importance of healthy competition, which has led to India becoming the world's largest milk producer and argued that the focus should be on strengthening India in every aspect, rather than creating political issues around the dairy industry

Summer Drinks Quenching FMCG Thirst

After two consecutive washed out seasons, companies such as Parle Agro, Amul, Hamdard Foods are anticipating a hike in demand for summer drinks

Amul's Mantra Of Rapid Expansion Has Yielded Rich Dividends

Amul reaches out to consumers with a wide assortment of products through a huge network of 11,000 retailers. Read on...

How Amul is Spreading its Flavours in India

Presently, out of the 8,500 parlours run by Amul, hardly 30 40 are company-owned and rest all are franchised.

5 Entrepreneurs Who are Changing Milk Drinking in India

India has joined the fervor of celebrating milk consumption and began celebrating November 26 as National Milk Day in the memory Dr Verghese Kurien,