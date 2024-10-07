Mehta emphasized that dairy isn't just a business but a lifeline for rural India; highlighting how Amul's cooperative model has improved the lives of millions of farmers across the country

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a significant milestone for India's dairy sector, Amul is gearing up to enter the European market, marking a new chapter for the iconic dairy brand. Jayen Mehta, managing director of Amul and Gujarat cooperative milk marketing federation (GCMMF), made the announcement during the 11th Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration, held on Saturday. During his speech, Mehta emphasized the success of Amul's recent launch in the US, calling it "highly successful" and signaling the brand's readiness to venture into Europe for the first time. This move could be transformative for Amul, further solidifying its place as a global dairy powerhouse.

Mehta emphasized that dairy isn't just a business but a lifeline for rural India; highlighting how Amul's cooperative model has improved the lives of millions of farmers across the country. He also spoke about Amul's focus on delivering high-quality, protein-rich, organic and chemical-free products that customers trust. The brand is committed to expanding its infrastructure to stay relevant in the global market, while maintaining the values instilled by the founder.

Mehta lauded Dr. Kurien's vision, stating, ""If India could offer a gift to the world, it would be the cooperative working system—a gift Dr Kurien gave us. His belief in cooperation has sparked a new revolution in India." This cooperative model now collects over 310 lakh liters of milk daily from farmers, and Amul operates 107 dairy plants across India, offering more than 50 products.

Amul's turnover has surged to INR 80,000 crore, and the brand now ranks as the strongest dairy and food brand globally. The company is owned by 3.6 million farmers, underscoring the success of its unique model.

Nirmala Kurien, daughter of Dr. Verghese Kurien, also spoke at the event, reflecting on her father's dream of transforming India from a milk-deficient country to the largest milk producer in the world—a feat India has now achieved. With Amul's forthcoming expansion into Europe, the brand seems set to continue its legacy of innovation and growth on the global stage.