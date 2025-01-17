Making a Career Change? Consider this Fast-Growing Industry.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Feeling stuck in your current job or worried about what the future might hold? You're not alone. With layoffs and economic uncertainty looming for many industries, now might be the perfect time to explore a career with more stability and growth potential.

Cybersecurity is one of the fastest-growing fields, offering high-demand jobs, competitive salaries, and a wide range of roles to fit different skills and interests. While your resume might be out of shape right now, these cybersecurity training courses can help you figure out your interests and get qualified for $59.99 (reg. $936). That's for lifetime access.

Your pathway to a new job or career

How does becoming a highly paid security analyst sound? Or a cloud architect? Maybe an ethical hacker? Regardless of the position that interests you most, this bundle is designed to help you reach specific career goals by covering cybersecurity fundamentals like risk management, incident response, and security awareness.

From there, let's say you're interested in becoming an ethical hacker. You could jump to the Certified Ethical Hacker course and learn how to identify and exploit system vulnerabilities. You may just gain the skills to land a job at a top company, protecting their systems and data from cyber threats.

Check out the other roles (and course focuses) you could pursue to land your dream job—and help businesses and organizations build, manage, and execute security protections that meet their needs:

Cloud security specialist

Network security engineer

Secure software developer

Cybersecurity or mobile security analyst

Advanced security practitioner

