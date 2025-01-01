AppsForBharat
Top Venture Capital Deals of the Week (June 28–July 04)
Stay updated on this week's most impressive startup fundings, the key investors involved, and the sectors that are drawing the most venture capital interest.
AppsForBharat Raises USD 20 Mn in Series C Round to Scale Sri Mandir Devotional Platform
The newly raised capital will be deployed to strengthen and scale temple partnerships in over 20 temple towns across India, including Varanasi, Ayodhya, Ujjain, and Haridwar.
Startup Funding Spotlight: Key Deals to Watch from This Week (September 6–13)
This week witnessed significant funding rounds across various sectors, highlighting the growing interest in fintech, wealthtech, and lifestyle brands. Below is a roundup of the top startups that secured the most capital between September 6 and September 13.
Sri Mandir's Parent AppsForBharat Raises USD 18 Mn Funding to Accelerate Digital Devotional Services
The Bengaluru-based startup plans to utilise the funds to expand the Sri Mandir app, build a robust technology stack for temples, introduce five new regional languages, and scale operations in India and international markets like the US, UK, and Canada.