Aragen Life Sciences
Avendus Future Leaders Fund III Invests INR 300 Cr in Aragen Life Sciences
The transaction involves the purchase of a minority stake and represents the fund's second investment from its third vintage, following its backing of La Renon Healthcare earlier this year.
Quadria Capital Closes Oversubscribed USD 1 Bn Fund III to Power Asia's Healthcare Future
Quadria's Fund III, 40% deployed, backs Aragen, NephroPlus, and Maxivision, aiming to build a 10-company portfolio delivering scalable, accessible healthcare across Asia through strategic majority and minority investments.
Money Matters: This Week's Top Startup Funding Stories (Jan 10–17)
The week from January 10 to January 17 witnessed remarkable funding activity in India's startup ecosystem, underscoring the sector's resilience and innovation. Here's a roundup of the most notable funding deals and the startups driving change across diverse industries:
Quadria Capital Invests USD 100 Mn in Hyderabad-Based Aragen Life Sciences to Drive Global Expansion
This funding, which values Aragen at approximately USD 1.4 billion, involves a significant capital infusion along with a minor secondary sale by existing investors.