Hyderabad-based Aragen Life Sciences, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), has announced a USD 100 million investment from Quadria Capital, an Asia-focused healthcare private equity fund.

This funding, which values Aragen at approximately USD 1.4 billion, involves a significant capital infusion along with a minor secondary sale by existing investors.

The investment will bolster Aragen's strategic expansion of its capabilities and infrastructure to meet the growing demand for outsourcing services, particularly from innovators in the US and Europe. With Quadria joining Goldman Sachs as a strategic investor, this partnership underscores Aragen's commitment to delivering high-quality "concept-to-clinic" and "concept-to-commercial" services across human, animal, and plant health sectors.

"We are delighted to welcome Quadria to Aragen," said Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen Life Sciences. "This investment marks a pivotal moment as we scale to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving market. Our expanded capabilities will help customers accelerate their programs to market faster and more efficiently."

Founded by GV Sanjay Reddy, Davinder Singh Brar, and GV Keshav Reddy, Aragen operates a global network of eight facilities, supported by a team of 4,500 employees, including over 450 PhDs.

The company specialises in advancing small- and large-molecule programs across the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing continuum. Over its 23-year history, Aragen claims to have collaborated with more than 400 clients, including 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies.

Amit Varma, Managing Partner at Quadria Capital, said, "The pharmaceutical outsourcing sector presents compelling growth opportunities. Aragen's track record, customer-centric approach, and commitment to innovation make it an ideal partner. We look forward to supporting their next growth phase."

Quadria's history of successful investments in pharmaceutical services, including Akums Drugs and Encube Ethicals, reinforces its ability to drive growth for Aragen.