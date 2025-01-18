The week from January 10 to January 17 witnessed remarkable funding activity in India's startup ecosystem, underscoring the sector's resilience and innovation. Here's a roundup of the most notable funding deals and the startups driving change across diverse industries:

1. Aragen Life Sciences

Aragen Life Sciences is a Hyderabad-based Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) catering to the life sciences industry. Formerly GVK Biosciences, the company offers end-to-end solutions for small molecules and biologics, supporting customers from concept to commercialisation. Aragen specialises in drug discovery, development, and manufacturing, serving pharmaceutical, biotech, agrochemical, and animal health sectors.

Funding Amount: USD 100 million

Investors: Quadria Capital

2. Netradyne

Founded in 2015, Netradyne develops AI-powered fleet safety and video telematics solutions. Its flagship product, Driver.i, leverages advanced AI to monitor driving behaviors, fostering safer driving and reducing accidents. Headquartered in San Diego, with a significant presence in Bangalore, Netradyne operates in markets across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Funding Amount: USD 90 million

Investors: Point72 Private Investments, Qualcomm Ventures, Pavilion Capital

3. Foxtale

Mumbai-based Foxtale, founded in 2021 by Romita Mazumdar, is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare brand focusing on Indian skin concerns like acne, aging, and hyperpigmentation. With affordable pricing and availability across major marketplaces, it is making skincare accessible to a wider audience.

Funding Amount: USD 30 million

Investors: KOSÉ Corporation, Panthera Growth Partners, Z47, Kae Capital

4. BGauss

BGauss, a Pune-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer founded in 2020 by Hemant Kabra, combines sleek design with cutting-edge technology. Its scooters offer IoT integration, fast charging, and AI-enabled features, targeting India's growing EV market. The company plans to launch two new models in 2024, including the RUV 350 scooter, which delivers power and efficiency.

Funding Amount: USD 18.6 million

Investors: Bharat Value Fund (BVF)

5. MicroMitti

MicroMitti, a PropTech firm from Indore, is democratising real estate investments through fractional ownership and sustainable architecture. Established in 2023, the company offers access to institutional-grade assets, helping investors build long-term wealth. Its innovative approach to property investment is reshaping the sector.

Funding Amount: USD 10.84 million

Investors: Local HNIs, family offices, and prominent business leaders

6. Sarla Aviation

Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation, founded in 2024, is transforming mass mobility with sustainable eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft. Its flagship product, Shunya, is set to debut in 2028, promising affordable flying taxis and no-cost flying ambulances for emergencies.

Funding Amount: USD 10 million

Investors: Accel, Binny Bansal, Nikhil Kamath, and other prominent figures

7. Zypp Electric

Gurugram-based Zypp Electric, established in 2017, operates as an EV-as-a-service platform, offering electric scooters for rentals and deliveries. With partnerships with major brands like BigBasket and Flipkart, Zypp Electric boasts a fleet of 22,000 vehicles across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Funding Amount: USD 6.5 million

Investors: Ajay Kumar Aggarwal, Samir Goenka, Narinder Bajaj, and others

These funding rounds not only reflect the diversity and potential of Indian startups but also highlight the global interest in India's burgeoning entrepreneurial landscape. From electric vehicles to AI-driven safety solutions, these startups are setting benchmarks for innovation and growth.