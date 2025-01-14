The funds will be utilized to scale BGauss's manufacturing capacity, enhance in-house R&D for new product launches, and bolster marketing efforts

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer BGauss has raised INR 161 crore (approximately USD 18.6 million) in a funding round led by Bharat Value Fund (BVF). The funding includes a mix of primary and secondary investments and comes as the Pune-based startup aims to strengthen its position in India and expand its footprint internationally.

The funds will be utilized to scale BGauss's manufacturing capacity, enhance in-house R&D for new product launches, and bolster marketing efforts. Additionally, the company plans to significantly expand its dealership network from the current 120 locations to 500, with over 1,000 customer touchpoints across India.

Founded in 2020 by Hemant Kabra, BGauss focuses on integrating modern design with AI-driven technology in its scooters, offering features like fast charging, IoT integration, low maintenance, and enhanced comfort. The company has served approximately 45,000 customers to date and is positioning itself to meet increasing demand as the electric vehicle market grows.

BGauss is set to launch two new products this year, building on the momentum of its RUV 350 scooter introduced in June 2024. The RUV 350 features a 3.5-kilowatt motor, 165 Nm peak torque, and a top speed of 75 km/h.

This funding round follows a previous Rs 52 crore (around USD 6 million) investment in April 2022, led by Darshan Patel, founder of Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. BGauss's revenue from operations for the fiscal year ending March 2024 grew to Rs 177 crore, up from Rs 110 crore in FY23. However, its losses also increased, nearly doubling to Rs 49.65 crore during the same period.

Bharat Value Fund, managed by Pantomath Capital Management's Madhu Lunawat, is a Category II Alternative Investment Fund known for backing growth-stage businesses. Its portfolio includes companies such as Haldiram Bhujiawala, Aniket Metals, and Millennium Babycares.