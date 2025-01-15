Angel investors, including Binny Bansal (Flipkart co-founder), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha co-founder), and Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy co-founder), also participated in the round.

Sarla Aviation, an innovative aerospace startup developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for flying taxis, has raised USD 10 million in its Series A1 funding round.

The round was led by Accel, with participation from prominent angel investors, including Binny Bansal (Flipkart co-founder), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha co-founder), and Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy co-founder). Other contributors include notable entrepreneurs like Abhiraj Singh Bhal (Urban Company), Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), and Ramakant Sharma (LivSpace).

Founded in 2024 by Adrian Schmidt, Rakesh Gaonkar, and Shivam Chauhan, Sarla Aviation aims to transform urban mobility with its affordable and sustainable flying taxi service.

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to utilise the funds to establish a state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) center in Bengaluru and debut its prototype, Shunya, on January 17, 2025, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi.

The Shunya prototype, a hybrid-lift-and-cruise eVTOL, boasts a market-leading payload capacity of 680 kilograms, accommodating six passengers and a pilot. This allows for 35% more passengers per flight and ticket prices that are four times lower than western competitors. Sarla's focus on affordability and reliability makes it a game-changer in the mass mobility sector.

"This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionise transportation in India," said Adrian Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Sarla Aviation. "Our flying taxis address critical challenges like traffic congestion and pollution, unlocking India's economic potential. By building scalable and cost-effective air mobility solutions, we aim to transform urban living and position India as a leader in sustainable transportation."

Sarla Aviation has also partnered with Bengaluru International Airport to prepare for the rollout of its flying taxi services and plans to launch a free-of-cost air ambulance service to address urgent medical needs.

"Adrian, Rakesh, and Shivam have the vision and execution capability to make air mobility a reality. Their focus on affordability and innovation positions them as a model for urban solutions worldwide," said Pratik Agarwal, Principal at Accel.

Set for a 2028 market launch, Sarla's flying taxis promise to redefine urban transport, paving the way for a sustainable and efficient future in a Viksit Bharat.