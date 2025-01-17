Netradyne Secures USD 90 Mn Series D Funding Led by Point72 Private Investments The fresh funding will be directed toward scaling Netradyne's R&D efforts, enhancing go-to-market strategies, and expanding its global footprint.

Netradyne, a leading provider of AI-driven fleet safety and video telematics solutions, has raised USD 90 million in a Series D funding round led by Point72 Private Investments.

The round saw participation from prominent investors, including Qualcomm Ventures and Pavilion Capital, marking a major milestone in the company's growth journey.

The funding will be directed toward scaling Netradyne's R&D efforts, enhancing go-to-market strategies, and expanding its global footprint.

"This milestone funding validates our vision and innovative approach to fleet safety," said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of Netradyne. "The resources will empower us to scale globally, deepen our impact, and redefine safety and efficiency in the transportation industry."

Founded in 2015 by Avneesh Agrawal and David Julian, Netradyne has revolutionised fleet safety using its flagship product, Driver.i. Leveraging advanced AI, the platform monitors both safe and risky driving behaviors, offering in-cab coaching to foster safer driving practices.

The system also simplifies compliance management, reduces insurance costs, and protects drivers from false claims, addressing a critical need across industries like online retail, food and beverage, transportation, and construction.

With a customer base exceeding 3,000 companies and over 450,000 active subscriptions globally, Netradyne operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and India, with plans to expand into Europe and Japan.

Since its inception, Netradyne has raised more than USD 350 million, including notable funding rounds such as USD 65 million from Silicon Valley Bank in 2022 and USD 195 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund in 2021. Early backing from Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, underscores its transformative potential.

Sri Chandrasekar, Managing Partner at Point72 Private Investments, added, "Investing in Netradyne reflects our belief in safer roads and empowering fleet managers. Netradyne's growth since our initial investment in 2018 has been remarkable, and we are excited to continue supporting their mission to transform global transportation."
