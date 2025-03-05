A key focus of the initiative is the empowerment of women entrepreneurs, reinforcing the commitment of SAP, Deloitte, and Arise Ventures to create an inclusive and diverse innovation landscape.

SAP, Deloitte, and Arise Ventures have joined forces to launch the Startup Studio Cohort, a strategic initiative aimed at identifying, supporting, and accelerating high-potential startups in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Retail and Government & Public Services (G&PS) sectors. This collaboration reflects the shared vision of fostering co-innovation, driving digital transformation, and promoting diversity within the startup ecosystem.

By leveraging SAP's enterprise technology expertise, Deloitte's deep industry knowledge, and Arise Ventures' startup ecosystem insights, the cohort will provide early-stage tech startups with crucial mentorship, go-to-market (GTM) support, and access to an extensive network of investors and industry leaders. The program is structured to help startups build scalable business models and develop transformative solutions that enhance operational efficiency, business growth, and customer experience.

A key focus of the initiative is the empowerment of women entrepreneurs, reinforcing the commitment of SAP, Deloitte, and Arise Ventures to create an inclusive and diverse innovation landscape. Participating startups will receive strategic guidance, structured mentorship, and access to enterprise resources to successfully commercialise their solutions. A structured evaluation framework will be used to ensure measurable business impact, helping organisations optimise costs and accelerate digital transformation.

Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India, and Chairperson of Nasscom, emphasised,

"Startups bring fresh ideas, agility, and disruptive technologies that can redefine industries. At SAP, we believe that fostering co-innovation within a strong ecosystem unlocks immense value—not just for businesses, but for entire industries. By championing diversity, especially through the inclusion of women-led startups, we are shaping a more inclusive and dynamic future for the tech industry."

Romal Shetty, CEO, Deloitte South Asia, stated, "When we envision the future of business solutions, we recognise the role of startups in leading this space with their innovation and agility. With this initiative, we aim to empower startups with our industry knowledge and access to leaders. This will enable them to develop innovations that drive sector-wide growth."

Ankita Vashistha, Founder and Managing Partner at Arise Ventures, added, "At Arise Ventures, we are investing in and accelerating early-stage tech startups. With SAP and Deloitte, we are arming the boldest founders with the tools, networks, and firepower they need to scale, disrupt, and lead. The next generation of unicorns will be built here."

Through this initiative, SAP, Deloitte, and Arise Ventures reaffirm their strategic focus on innovation, collaboration, and ecosystem growth. By combining enterprise technology expertise, industry advisory capabilities, and startup acceleration, the Startup Studio Cohort is poised to make a lasting impact on the startup landscape, transforming industries and driving business success.