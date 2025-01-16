The funding is split into INR 17.06 crore for MicroMitti's holding firm and INR 72.94 crore allocated to its Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) undertaking iconic projects in Indore.

Indore-based MicroMitti, a proptech innovator, has raised INR 90 crore in a landmark funding round, signaling its ascent as a leader in India's real estate investment space. The round saw participation from prominent local HNIs, family offices, and influential business leaders.

The holding firm aims to enhance its proptech platform, leveraging AI-driven analytics and automation to simplify real estate investments. Meanwhile, SPV funds will fuel the development of large-scale, high-return projects, led by celebrated architect Sanjay Puri.

Founded in 2023, MicroMitti empowers investors with a fractional ownership model, making high-quality, institutional-grade assets accessible to a wider audience. The firm's innovative approach merges real estate with cutting-edge technology, creating opportunities for long-term wealth generation.

"This funding marks a significant milestone for MicroMitti and highlights the trust and confidence of Indore's business community in our vision. The capital raised will fuel the expansion of our Proptech platform, with a focus on AI-driven analytics and automation, while also supporting large-scale real estate developments aimed at generating long-term wealth," said Founder and CEO Manoj Dhanotiya.

The firm's current Assets Under Management (AUM), bolstered by land contributions, stands at INR 700 crore. The targeted asset sale value of its developments is projected to exceed INR 2,500 crore within the next 3–5 years.

MicroMitti's SPVs are spearheading iconic projects designed to position Indore as a tech and financial hub, including:

CyberCity, Indore: A premier commercial and IT hub aimed at attracting fintech and global tech companies.

Indore Fintech Park: A cutting-edge development tailored to foster innovation in the booming fintech sector.

Selene Residential Tower: A luxurious residential project offering bungalow-style flats, an infinity pool, and panoramic views of a city forest.

Madhuvan Project: An award-winning sustainable architecture development recognised by the World Architecture Award.

To broaden its horizons, MicroMitti has launched its US subsidiary, MicroMitti Inc., targeting international investors and global collaborations.

The firm claims to have forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including JLL, architect Sanjay Puri, and top-tier law firms, ensuring excellence in project execution.

With a valuation of INR 450 crore and its pioneering model, MicroMitti is set to revolutionise India's real estate investment landscape.