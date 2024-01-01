Ather Energy
India's Environmental Tech Sector Soars with USD 7.3 Bn in Funding, Tracxn Reports
Startups in the fields of EVs, hydrogen production and storage, and solar energy technology are growing in India. The two areas that have received the most financing over the past five years are carbon capture (USD 42 million) and offset and solar energy technology (USD 161 million).
Highlighting This Week's Biggest Startup Fundings: June 1–6
The startups listed below have raised the most money this week, from June 1 to June 6. Below is a brief summary of them:
Hero MotoCorp Invests INR 124 Cr to Expand Stake in Ather Energy
In the past nine months, Hero MotoCorp has made three investments in the Bengaluru-based company.
Ather Energy Closes USD 34.5 Mn Funding Round with Support from Co-Founders, Stride Ventures
Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, the co-founders of the Bengaluru-based company, have contributed around INR 43.28 crore.
Ather Energy Raises $35 Mn Funding Led By Sachin Bansal
The electric two-wheeler manufacturer will use the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion plans and speed up the deliveries of the Ather 450X