The startups listed below have raised the most money this week, from June 1 to June 6. Below is a brief summary of them:

Lenskart: Founded in 2008 by Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal, and Sumeet Kapahi, Lenskart is a Gurugram-based multinational optical prescription eyewear retail chain. It claims to have more than 2,500 stores, of which approximately 2,000 are in India.

Funding Amount: USD 200 Mn

Investors: Temasek and Fidelity Management and Research Company

Ather Energy: Established in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather Energy currently manufactures electric scooters known as the Ather 450 Apex, Ather 450S, Ather 450X, Ather 450X Pro, and Ather Rizta. The Bengaluru-based company comprises more than 1,400 charging stations located in 100 locations.

Funding Amount: USD 34.5 Mn + INR 124 Cr

Investors: Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain (Co-founders of Ather), Stride Ventures, and Hero MotoCorp

Fibe: Launched in 2015 by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, Pune-based Fibe offers personal loans and impact loans in categories like healthcare loans, edtech loans, insurance financing, and school fee financing, among others.

Funding Amount: USD 90 Mn

Investors: TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, Amara Partners, TPG Rise Fund, Norwest Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, and Chiratae Ventures

Shriram Finance: Started in 1979, Mumbai-based Shriram Finance is an NBFC offering credit solutions for commercial vehicles, two-wheeler loans, car loans, home loans, gold loans, personal loans, and small business loans.

Funding Amount: USD 468 Mn Social Loan

Investors: BNP Paribas (BNPP), DBS Bank (DBS), Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC), and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

AstroTalk: Founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, AstroTalk is a platform that offers online, phone, and chat astrological consultations. The Chandigarh-based platform claims to have 13,000 astrologers, numerologists, tarot readers, and Vastu experts among its members.

Funding Amount: USD 9.5 Mn

Investors: Left Lane Capital and Elev8 Capital