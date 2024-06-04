The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

AstroTalk Raises USD 9.5 Mn from Left Lane Capital and Elev8 Capital

Online astrology platform AstroTalk has announced the raising of INR 78.3 crore (USD 9.5 million) in an extension of its Series A round from existing investors Left Lane Capital and Elev8 Capital, as reported by several media portals.

Left Lane Capital invested INR 58.3 crore, while Elev8 Capital participated with INR 20 crore.

Founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, AstroTalk is a platform that offers online, phone, and chat astrological consultations. It claims to have 13,000 astrologers, numerologists, tarot readers, and Vastu experts among its members.

The business has added e-puja to its list of services, putting it in a competitive market with companies like Vama, Utsav, and DevDham (previously DevDarshan).

Climate-tech Startup LogicLadder Bags USD 2.5 Mn in Series A

Climate-tech startup LogicLadder announced that it has raised USD 2.5 million in its Series A round led by Singapore-based BIG Capital and Zerodha's Rainmatter.

With the raised capital, the Gurugram-based platform plans to increase its worldwide presence in North America and South Asia.

Founded in 2011 by Mayank Chauhan and Atindra Chandel, LogicLadder helps companies globally measure, report, and reduce their environmental impact.

More than 950 businesses, including Reliance, Adani Power, BHEL, Nestle, and Maruti Suzuki, use its software platform, The Sustainability Cloud, to reduce their environmental impact, increase operational effectiveness, and achieve sustainability goals.