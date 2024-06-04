Get All Access for $5/mo

AstroTalk and LogicLadder Raise Series A Funding Round The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Puneet Gupta & Anmol Jain, Co-founders, Astrotalk

AstroTalk Raises USD 9.5 Mn from Left Lane Capital and Elev8 Capital

Online astrology platform AstroTalk has announced the raising of INR 78.3 crore (USD 9.5 million) in an extension of its Series A round from existing investors Left Lane Capital and Elev8 Capital, as reported by several media portals.

Left Lane Capital invested INR 58.3 crore, while Elev8 Capital participated with INR 20 crore.

Founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, AstroTalk is a platform that offers online, phone, and chat astrological consultations. It claims to have 13,000 astrologers, numerologists, tarot readers, and Vastu experts among its members.

The business has added e-puja to its list of services, putting it in a competitive market with companies like Vama, Utsav, and DevDham (previously DevDarshan).

Climate-tech Startup LogicLadder Bags USD 2.5 Mn in Series A

Climate-tech startup LogicLadder announced that it has raised USD 2.5 million in its Series A round led by Singapore-based BIG Capital and Zerodha's Rainmatter.

With the raised capital, the Gurugram-based platform plans to increase its worldwide presence in North America and South Asia.

Founded in 2011 by Mayank Chauhan and Atindra Chandel, LogicLadder helps companies globally measure, report, and reduce their environmental impact.

More than 950 businesses, including Reliance, Adani Power, BHEL, Nestle, and Maruti Suzuki, use its software platform, The Sustainability Cloud, to reduce their environmental impact, increase operational effectiveness, and achieve sustainability goals.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Empowering MSMEs: Unlocking India's Trillion-Dollar Manufacturing Potential

By empowering MSMEs, India can realize its vision of a robust trillion-dollar manufacturing sector, fueling economic prosperity and sustainable development

By Rahul Garg
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Experts Share The 5 Things You Need to Understand About SEO in 2024

Search engine optimization can feel like a game with rules that are always changing. Fortunately, experts say there's one SEO standard that will never change.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

Meta's AI Chief Is in the Middle of a Public Clash With Elon Musk: 'Secrecy Hampers Progress'

Meta AI chief Yann LeCun and Elon Musk have been going back and forth on X, formally Twitter, for a week.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

NYSE Confirms a 'Technical Issue' Caused Berkshire Hathaway to Drop 99.9% on Monday

At least 40 stocks were impacted, and many were still halted on Monday afternoon.

By Emily Rella