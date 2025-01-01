Atomberg
Trifecta Capital Announces First Close of INR 2,000 Cr Fourth Venture Debt Fund
With the fourth fund, Trifecta Capital aims to invest in over 100 companies across fintech, EVs, logistics, and core tech, while exploring emerging sectors like renewable energy, climate, and sustainability for future growth.
SINE at IIT Bombay to Launch INR 100 Cr VC Fund for Deep-Tech Startups
The fund will focus on science, biotech, space, defense, and other national priority sectors to drive innovation.
Inflexor Achieves First Close of INR 350 Cr Opportunities Fund with HDFC AMC as Lead Investor
The firm's Opportunities Fund is designed to support its high-performing portfolio companies from Inflexor's earlier fund, with a portion of the capital earmarked for future investments in these companies over the next 3-5 years.
After PS5 and Atomberg, Lenskart Items Will Now be Sold via Blinkit in 10 Minutes
The recent announcement comes after Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa announced a partnership with Atomberg, a manufacturing company for energy-efficient home appliances.