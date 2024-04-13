You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the goal of selling groceries and e-commerce items quickly, the grocery delivery startup Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers) will soon deliver products from eyewear brand Lenskart in less than 10 minutes.

"Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes. Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time," said Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa in a post.

In order to eventually transform into an e-commerce platform, Blinkit is attempting to expand the range of products it offers on its platform beyond groceries. These goods increase the average order value and allow buyers to receive the goods in a matter of minutes, which might make them a tough competitor for top e-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart.

Dhindsa recently announced a partnership with Atomberg, an energy-efficient home appliance manufacturer. Ceiling fans will be delivered within 12 minutes through the quick delivery platform.

The Zomato-owned firm Blinkit also declared last week that it would be working with Sony to deliver the recently released PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim model and controllers in 10 minutes.

Customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai are reportedly able to order the new PlayStation 5 Slim or PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and have the console delivered in 10 minutes, according to the platform. The PS5 DualSense is now also made possible via the hyperlocal delivery platform. The cost of the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition is INR 44,990, whereas the PlayStation 5 Slim is priced at INR 54,990.