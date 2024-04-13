You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

After PS5 and Atomberg, Lenskart Items Will Now be Sold via Blinkit in 10 Minutes The recent announcement comes after Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa announced a partnership with Atomberg, a manufacturing company for energy-efficient home appliances.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) & Albinder Dhindsa (Blinkit)

With the goal of selling groceries and e-commerce items quickly, the grocery delivery startup Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers) will soon deliver products from eyewear brand Lenskart in less than 10 minutes.

"Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes. Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time," said Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa in a post.

In order to eventually transform into an e-commerce platform, Blinkit is attempting to expand the range of products it offers on its platform beyond groceries. These goods increase the average order value and allow buyers to receive the goods in a matter of minutes, which might make them a tough competitor for top e-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart.

Dhindsa recently announced a partnership with Atomberg, an energy-efficient home appliance manufacturer. Ceiling fans will be delivered within 12 minutes through the quick delivery platform.

The Zomato-owned firm Blinkit also declared last week that it would be working with Sony to deliver the recently released PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim model and controllers in 10 minutes.

Customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai are reportedly able to order the new PlayStation 5 Slim or PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and have the console delivered in 10 minutes, according to the platform. The PS5 DualSense is now also made possible via the hyperlocal delivery platform. The cost of the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition is INR 44,990, whereas the PlayStation 5 Slim is priced at INR 54,990.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business News

I Designed My Dream Home For Free With an AI Architect — Here's How It Works

The AI architect, Vitruvius, created three designs in minutes, complete with floor plans and pictures of the inside and outside of the house.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

These Are the Top 6 AI Threats to Your Business Right Now

The modern workforce is forever changed by artificial intelligence. If you fail to understand that we will all need to learn AI to some degree, you haven't been paying attention.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Wipro Generated 25% More Profit In 4 Years Compared To Previous Period: Thierry Delaporte

The CEO and MD resigned from his post and would be succeeded by Srini Pallia who was the CEO for America, Wipro's biggest and fastest growing strategic market

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business Ideas

7 Link-Building Tactics You Need to Know to Skyrocket Your Website's Rankings

An essential component of SEO, link building is not just a 'Set them and forget them' proposition, but a dance of skills and strategies.

By Jeff Peroutka
Business News

This Fan-Favorite Masters 2024 Item Is Still $1.50 as Tournament Menu Appears Unscathed by Inflation

The pimento cheese sandwich is a tradition almost as big as the tournament itself.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Here's One Thing Americans Would Take a Pay Cut For — Besides Remote Work

An Empower survey found a high percentage of respondents would take a pay cut for better retirement benefits and remote work options.

By Sherin Shibu