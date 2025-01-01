Ayushman baruah
GCCs Project Salary Hike of 9.9% in 2025, Attrition Hits Record Low Last Year
GCCs are increasingly leveraging AI and analytics to personalize rewards, conduct real-time pay equity audits, optimize benefits, and build agile, future-ready talent strategies.
Infosys Forecasts FY26 Revenue Growth Guidance of 0-3%, Profit Down 12%
The dollar revenue for the fourth quarter was up 4.8 per cent annually in constant currency to USD 4.7 billion on the back of large deals bookings with a total contract value of USD 2.6 billion.
Wipro Guides for Revenue De-Growth in Q1 FY26 as Clients Turn Cautious
Operating margins for the March quarter expanded 110 basis points to 17.5 per cent from 16.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Gen AI and Related Skills See Highest Growth at 32% in Indian GCCs: Report
By 2030, India's GCC market is projected to grow to USD 99-105 billion, with a workforce exceeding 2.4 million professionals.