Automation Anywhere Sees Strong Growth in Agentic AI from India

By Ayushman Baruah

Automation Anywhere, a company that marries automation with artificial intelligence (AI), is seeing robust growth in agentic AI deployments from the India market. Though the India market as a percentage of revenue is still less than 5 per cent, it is seeing strong momentum from global capability centres (GCCs), Indian corporates, IT service providers, and public sector units.

"70 per cent of our Indian customers are using some form of AI technologies combined with automation. The appetite to combine AI with automation is very high," Ankur Kothari, Co-Founder and COO, Automation Anywhere, said on the sidelines of Imagine, the company's flagship summit held in Bengaluru.

While the company is seeing broad-based growth across sectors, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and manufacturing are showing higher traction, Kothari said.

Automation Anywhere also announced the availability of pre-built agentic solutions and a new agentic solutions workspace which enables business users to interact with and create agents through a natural language interface. The first solutions launched support for accounts payable, customer support, banking, and healthcare.

Each solution offers a customizable, domain-specific workspace equipped with an intuitive conversational automation co-pilot. This allows business users to interact directly with the solutions for quick execution and tangible results, the company said.

"Our new agentic solutions represent a major leap beyond legacy applications that rely on manual, step-by-step human input - offering enterprises a streamlined, scalable path to agentic automation without sacrificing control, speed, or compliance," said Kothari. "By delivering customer-validated, ready-to-deploy solutions built on our Agentic Process Automation platform, we are addressing the fundamental challenge enterprises face: transforming promising proof of concepts into business-critical operations that drive measurable results and competitive advantage".

Enterprises are said to face two critical challenges as they scale deployments of AI. First, too many proofs of concepts, still fail to make it to production. Second, proof of concepts takes too much time, resource, and cost to be built for production. Automation Anywhere believes its new agentic solutions address these dual challenges by providing AI solutions that are customer validated, pre-built, and ready to scale, improving customer success and speeding time-to-market.

During the event, Automation Anywhere also announced a significant expansion of its Agentic Process Automation (APA) system to include the industry's first Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) – an intelligent AI engine that understands enterprise context and dynamically drives work to achieve outcomes combined with agentic orchestration that can orchestrate agents across vendors.

This enhanced APA system introduces two new AI agents: a) Enterprise UI Agents, touted as the industry's first adaptive "computer use" AI agents, and b) Reasoning AI agents that can be given a goal and then plan, execute work and learn. "Together, these innovations represent a leap forward in agentic automation—enabling enterprises to automate even the most mission critical, dynamic business processes at scale," the company said in a statement.

"India's developer talent is one of the major driving force behind our most significant breakthroughs. The new generation of AI agents are designed to operate with high activity - making independent decisions, learning from outcomes, and refining their approach in real time" said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer, Automation Anywhere.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

