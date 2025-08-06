Indian IT Companies See Strong Growth in European Region The ongoing uncertainties in the US market have also encouraged Indian IT companies to focus more on expanding their footprint in Europe

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Top Indian IT services firms are witnessing strong growth momentum in the European market as businesses are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives, seeking cost-effective solutions, and facing a shortage of skilled tech talent – all fortes of Indian IT companies.

For the first quarter ended June, Infosys' Europe business 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in constant currency, which is over 3 times the company average. Europe, the second largest geography for the company, contributed 31.5 per cent to the total revenue. In comparison, North America, the largest geography, grew merely 0.4 per cent and contributed 56.5 per cent to the total revenue as of Q1.

"I think the growth in Europe in last multiple quarters and years is on back of a few things. We are one of the first companies a few years back to call out Europe as an opportunity. We have made, on back of that hypothesis, investments in Europe. And that has helped us win some of the very, very large and mega deals in Europe. So that has definitely helped from the growth in Europe perspective. There are consolidation deals that we have won as well in Europe. So that has helped. And over a period of time, Europe is also opening up from outsourcing perspective," Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, Infosys said in an analyst call.

Going forward, he said there are enough opportunities in Europe. "Now whether it will continue growing beyond the company growth or not, I do not think we are giving a guide on that. But where we are standing today, we are seeing opportunity in Europe. And many of the large deals are sitting in Europe as well as the pipeline contain a good amount of large deals in Europe."

Noida-based HCLTech's Europe business grew 9.6 per cent in constant currency and contributed 28.3 per cent to the total revenue as of the June quarter. In comparison, the US grew only 0.5 per cent.

A leading Europe-based telecommunication company selected HCLTech to modernize its technology and operations stack. The partnership will enable zero-touch operations through hyper-automation powered by GenAI. Also, a Europe-based automotive major selected HCLTech to deploy workplace management and agentic AI solutions to enhance operational efficiency and service quality, improve customer experience, and support new technologies.

Wipro's European business declined 11.6 per cent in constant currency in Q1 but the management believes the overall market remains positive.

"The pipeline continues to be strong in Europe. And in the BFSI sector, specifically in Europe, we have a good pipeline. And having said that, the large Phoenix deal that we won in Q4, we are going through the final planning phases. And actually, the revenue will start coming in Q3. That can give a good momentum for us in Europe. Second, we also are staying focused on some of these deals, which are cost takeouts and vendor consolidation," Srini Pallia, CEO and MD, Wipro said in a post-earnings call.

Analysts believe overall, major Indian IT firms are witnessing increased deal momentum in the European market. "This surge can be attributed to several factors: European businesses are accelerating their digital transformation efforts, seeking cost-effective solutions, and facing a shortage of skilled IT talent—all areas where Indian IT companies excel. Furthermore, these firms have successfully navigated strict European regulations like GDPR and have strengthened their local presence through acquisitions and partnerships. The ongoing uncertainties in the US market have also encouraged Indian IT companies to focus more on expanding their footprint in Europe. Additionally, all these companies are strengthening their regional presence by setting up more delivery centres, which enhances both their onshore and nearshore capabilities," said Biswajit Maity, Senior Principal Analyst at Gartner.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

The One Mistake Entrepreneurs Should Never Make, According to This Founder and Investor Who Sold Her Last Company for $235 Million

Serial entrepreneur and investor, Kim Perell, shares hard-earned advice in her new book, "Mistakes That Made Me a Millionaire."

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

IIM Bangalore Launches PEVC Research Centre to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration

The initiative aims to bridge academic research with the dynamic needs of India's PEVC ecosystem. It will support advanced research, offer specialised academic programmes, host sector-focused events, and act as a forum for policy discussions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
Accounting

The Lifetime Version of QuickBooks Is Going Viral at More Than 70% Off

Save $499 only while the offer lasts.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

Crypto Disruptor: Evan Singh Luthra

The ones who succeed are not necessarily the most polished. They are the ones who keep showing up. again and again, shared Evan Singh Luthra, General Partner, KOL Capital

By Entrepreneur Staff