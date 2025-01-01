Bambrew
Top Venture Capital Deals of the Week (June 28–July 04)
Stay updated on this week's most impressive startup fundings, the key investors involved, and the sectors that are drawing the most venture capital interest.
Bambrew Raises USD 10.3 Mn to Scale Sustainable Packaging Innovation Globally
The fresh funding round was led by Ashok Goel, former Managing Director of Essel Propack, along with Japanese venture capital firm ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL.
Capital A Launches INR 400 Cr Second Fund to Support High-Growth Startups in Manufacturing, Deeptech, and Climate
The firm plans to support 17-20 companies, with cheque sizes ranging from USD 750K to USD 1 million for initial investments and USD 2-3 million over the lifecycle of the startups.
Sustainable Packaging Startup Bambrew Raises INR 60 Cr Led by Blume Ventures
With the raised funding, the Bengaluru-based clean-tech startup aims to expand into primary packaging for FMCG, food, and beverage product categories, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, R&D, and team.