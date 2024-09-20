The firm plans to support 17-20 companies, with cheque sizes ranging from USD 750K to USD 1 million for initial investments and USD 2-3 million over the lifecycle of the startups.

Venture capital firm Capital A announced the launch of its second fund, targeting a corpus of INR 400 crore to invest in manufacturing, deeptech, climate, and fintech startups.

The investor base for Fund II will be primarily domestic, with contributions from family offices, industry leaders, HNIs, and returning partners such as Manjushree Ventures. Capital A aims to close the fund by the end of 2025.

Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor at Capital A, emphasised that manufacturing businesses are undervalued but have the potential to scale quickly and become critical contributors to the startup ecosystem. He noted that climate, deeptech, and fintech will continue to be important sectors for the firm, as carried forward from their first fund.

"We will continue to dive deeper into the sectors and increase our breadth in the other subsectors. Through Fund II, we aim to bridge this gap by focusing on long-term value creation in these segments," said Kedia.

Capital A's Fund I had backed startups like Chargeup, Bambrew, Jiraaf, Leumas, and BharatSure.