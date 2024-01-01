BJP
PM Modi Calls for Private Players to Invest in Jammu & Kashmir
Addressing the nation in a live session, India's Prime Minister lauds the historic decision of revoking Article 370
Sushma Swaraj – The Woman of Many Traits
Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj passes away. Here's what the great leaders can learn from her
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges for India to 'Move Forward as a Country'
On the 44th anniversary of emergency, PM pays homage to thousands who lost their lives during the tragic period and talks about economy, aspirations of new India
What is Aadhaar Bill? Here's How Startups Could Benefit
Ravi Shankar Prasad moves Aadhaar Bill to amend the Act in Lok Sabha
MSMEs Expect NDA-II to Frame Industry-friendly Policies & Programs
Lack of digitization, credit availability, timely funding opportunities and regulatory compliance blockages are among the grave issues of MSMEs
#Verdict2019: Modi Tsunami Has Swept the Nation
In a landslide victory, Narendra Modi-led NDA wins 17th Lok Sabha elections
The Man of 'High Josh' - Manohar Parrikar Succumbs to Illness
The 'original' common man of Indian politics, Manohar Parrikar was the epitome of integrity and dedication in public life
Hits & Misses of Budget 2019
In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?
5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections
These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas
Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Political Plunge
Congress reveals its trump card before the big battle, appoints Priyanka Gandhi as UP East general secretary
The Man Who Predicted 2014 Indian Election Reveals Who Will Take The Throne In 2019
He is also the same man who predicted results of 2016 United States polls and recently held Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections
India's Leader of the Masses Bid Adieu at 93
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's led a life of tryst with public and politics
PM Modi Trumps US President on Facebook
His Facebook page has 43.2 million followers, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald J. Trump
Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?
In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.
How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet
In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.