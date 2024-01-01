BJP

News and Trends

PM Modi Calls for Private Players to Invest in Jammu & Kashmir

Addressing the nation in a live session, India's Prime Minister lauds the historic decision of revoking Article 370

By Aastha Singal
News and Trends

Sushma Swaraj – The Woman of Many Traits

Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj passes away. Here's what the great leaders can learn from her

News and Trends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges for India to 'Move Forward as a Country'

On the 44th anniversary of emergency, PM pays homage to thousands who lost their lives during the tragic period and talks about economy, aspirations of new India

News and Trends

What is Aadhaar Bill? Here's How Startups Could Benefit

Ravi Shankar Prasad moves Aadhaar Bill to amend the Act in Lok Sabha

Leadership

MSMEs Expect NDA-II to Frame Industry-friendly Policies & Programs

Lack of digitization, credit availability, timely funding opportunities and regulatory compliance blockages are among the grave issues of MSMEs

News and Trends

#Verdict2019: Modi Tsunami Has Swept the Nation

In a landslide victory, Narendra Modi-led NDA wins 17th Lok Sabha elections

News and Trends

The Man of 'High Josh' - Manohar Parrikar Succumbs to Illness

The 'original' common man of Indian politics, Manohar Parrikar was the epitome of integrity and dedication in public life

Finance

Hits & Misses of Budget 2019

In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?

Leadership

5 Young & Dynamic Indian Politicians to Look Out For in 2019 Elections

These bright politicians can change the face of Indian politics with their new-age ideas

News and Trends

Priyanka Gandhi Takes a Political Plunge

Congress reveals its trump card before the big battle, appoints Priyanka Gandhi as UP East general secretary

News and Trends

The Man Who Predicted 2014 Indian Election Reveals Who Will Take The Throne In 2019

He is also the same man who predicted results of 2016 United States polls and recently held Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections

News and Trends

India's Leader of the Masses Bid Adieu at 93

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's led a life of tryst with public and politics

News and Trends

PM Modi Trumps US President on Facebook

His Facebook page has 43.2 million followers, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald J. Trump

News and Trends

Will Indian Government be able to Fulfill the Promise of Job Creation?

In order to create employment, Jaitley said that 70 lakh formal jobs have been created this year.

News and Trends

How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet

In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.