How Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead as BJP's Frontman for Minorities
How Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead as BJP's Frontman for Minorities

With Najma Heptullah's exit, Naqvi becomes the only Muslim with a complete portfolio in the Cabinet
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Meet the New Minister for Entrepreneurship in India
Meet the New Minister for Entrepreneurship in India

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas has been given additional responsibilities with Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Why is it too Early to Write off Prashant Kishor's Charisma
Why is it too Early to Write off Prashant Kishor's Charisma

He still remains under the glare of many political parties and his next alliance will surely send across a cautionary message to the opposition camps
Bidita Sen | 5 min read
#5 Facts that Represent President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's Leadership Qualities
#5 Facts that Represent President-elect Ram Nath Kovind's Leadership Qualities

As a serving member of the Parliament, Kovind worked on various projects to transform rural areas
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
