Trends Shaping Early-Stage Investing: Key Takeaways from Leading Investors
Top VCs decode the evolving early-stage investment landscape, sharing insights on fundraising, founder traits, sector trends, and the path to sustainable growth.
SaralSCF Empowers Women Entrepreneurs with INR 640 Mn in Financing, Aims to Double Support in 2025
By ensuring seamless access to capital, the initiative aims to drive growth, sustainability, and innovation among women-led enterprises.
BlackSoil Strengthens Alternative Credit Portfolio with INR 233 Cr Disbursal in Q2FY25
BlackSoil disbursed INR 233 crore funds across 11 companies in Q2FY25, investing in financial institutions, healthcare, logistics, and consumer sectors, with 7 new and 4 repeat investments.
Alternative Credit Platform BlackSoil Invests USD 49 Mn in 30 Deals in Q4
The Mumbai-based firm's portfolio includes enterprises like Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, and Curefoods.