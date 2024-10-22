BlackSoil disbursed INR 233 crore funds across 11 companies in Q2FY25, investing in financial institutions, healthcare, logistics, and consumer sectors, with 7 new and 4 repeat investments.

BlackSoil, an alternative credit platform, disbursed INR 233 crore (USD 29 million) across 11 portfolio companies in Q2 FY25. These investments spanned financial institutions, healthcare, logistics, and consumer businesses, reflecting BlackSoil's strategic balance between new partnerships and ongoing support for existing clients. Of the 11 companies, 7 were new portfolio additions, while 4 were repeat investments.

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew by approximately 25% year-on-year, reflecting strong investment activity. Notable sector investments included financial institutions, SaaS/DeepTech/IoT, and consumers. BlackSoil also exited 11 investments during the quarter, marking a significant step in its portfolio management. High-profile exits included Upstox, Yatra, Jai Kisan, HealthPlix, and Mozark.

Ankur Bansal, Managing Director of BlackSoil, noted, "Our diverse investments this quarter reaffirm our commitment to supporting high-growth startups. We are also excited about the merger of Caspian Impact Investments into BlackSoil, which will further solidify our position in the market."

In the first half of FY25, BlackSoil's portfolio companies raised over INR 2,100 crore (USD 260 million), highlighting the strength of its financing capabilities.

Founded in 2016, BlackSoil operates an RBI-registered NBFC and a SEBI-registered AIF, with a robust portfolio that includes names like Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, Curefoods, HomeLane, Manba Finance. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company claims to have deployed INR 6,800 crore across 250 investments and continues to focus on identifying high-potential ventures.